Critical missing Milwaukee child found safe

UPDATE: Police say Josie was found safe.

Josie L. McNaughton, an 11-year-old girl, is missing. She was last seen walking in the area of 45th and Center.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, Josie L. McNaughton.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Josie is an 11-year-old female, white, standing around 5’ 00" tall and weighing 140 lbs.

She has short, brown hair, blue eyes, and a light build.

Josie was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a purple tee shirt with a Pokémon character, and an orange and pink coat.

She was last seen walking in the area of 45th and Center in Milwaukee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.