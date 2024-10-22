Critical missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near Port Washington and Keefe

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a missing boy. Jaden Barksdale, 11, was last seen Oct. 21 near Port Washington Avenue and Keefe Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing boy.

Jaden Barksdale, 11, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 in the area of Port Washington Avenue and Keefe Avenue.

Jaden is described as a male, black, 5'00 tall, 90 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black and white Nike Dunk tennis shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.