Critical missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near Port Washington and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing boy.
Jaden Barksdale, 11, was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 in the area of Port Washington Avenue and Keefe Avenue.
Jaden is described as a male, black, 5'00 tall, 90 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black and white Nike Dunk tennis shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.