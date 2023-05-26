Critical missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 8th and Wright

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critical missing boy. Ronald Fillya was last seen Thursday, May 25 in the area of 8th and Wright at approximately 8:25 a.m.

Fillya is described as a 11-year-old black male, 5’04" tall, 100 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple and pink shirts and white pants with designer rips and black and red lettering.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m. - 12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12am-8am at 414-935-7360.