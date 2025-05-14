Critical missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 27th and Burleigh

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a critically missing child.

What we know:

Kaiden Hudson, 11, was last seen at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, walking away from a gas station near 27th and Burleigh. He was in the company of two other juveniles.

Hudson is described as 4'03" tall, 63 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light green jacket, tan shirt, green army-style pants, and black Nike sandals.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Hudson's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7252.