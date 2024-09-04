Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe
article
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department says 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale has been found safe.
The original missing persons notice is available below.
Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale.
Jaden was last seen around 4 a.m. on Sept. 1 near 24th and Atkinson.
Jaden is described as 5'03" tall, 100 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a white t- shirt, blue pants, and unknown shoes.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.