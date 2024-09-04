Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024 5:59am CDT
Jaden Barksdale

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department says 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale has been found safe. 

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale.

Jaden was last seen around 4 a.m. on Sept. 1 near 24th and Atkinson. 

Jaden is described as 5'03" tall, 100 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a white t- shirt, blue pants, and unknown shoes.  

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.