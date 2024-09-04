Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a missing boy. Jaden Barksdale was last seen on Sept. 1 near 24th and Atkinson.



UPDATE: The Milwaukee Police Department says 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, 11-year-old Jaden Barksdale.

Jaden was last seen around 4 a.m. on Sept. 1 near 24th and Atkinson.

Jaden is described as 5'03" tall, 100 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a white t- shirt, blue pants, and unknown shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.