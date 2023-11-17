Critical missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 33rd and St. Paul

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing boy.

11-year-old Angel Torres-Savilla was last seen in the area of 33rd Street and St. Paul Avenue around 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.

Torres-Savilla is described as a Hispanic male, 4’ tall, 100 pounds with a black bowl cut hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an unknown cartoon character depicted.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m. - 12 a.m at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. - 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.