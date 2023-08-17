Missing man found safe

article

UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Caffey-Bryant was found safe.

Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 18-year-old Remus Caffey-Bryant.

Remus Caffey-Bryant was last seen near 124th and Bobolink on Wednesday, Aug. 16, around 7 p.m.

Caffey-Bryant is described as a Black man. He is 6'1" tall, weighing about 140 pounds. He has short black hair. He was last wearing a red shirt and was wearing shorts with sandals. Caffey-Bryant has a cognitive impairment. He should be traveling on foot.

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

UPDATE: Milwaukee police said Caffey-Bryant was found safe.