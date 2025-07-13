UPDATE: Critical missing man found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Erik was found safe.
Original report
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a missing and endangered man, Erik Bondehagen.
According to the sheriff's office, Bondehagen was last known to be at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming at Veterans Park along Milwaukee's lakefront on Saturday, July 12 at about 10 p.m.
His family has been unable to contact him and the Harley-Davidson Trike that he was riding is no longer at the park.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Bondehagen is considered a critically missing person due to a serious medical diagnosis, for which he does not have his medications with him.
He is from Fort Atkinson.
Description
What we know:
Erik Bondehagen is a male, white, 55 years old, with a height of 5' 10" and weighing about 195 lbs.
He has brown eyes and balding brown hair with a buzz cut. He has a medical bracelet on his left wrist.
Bondehagan has a 2024 Harley-Davidson Trike with plates 959WR.
Tips
What you can do:
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at 414-278-4788.
The Source: FOX6 received the missing person's information via the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network (WCAN).