UPDATE: Critical missing man found safe

The Brief Authorities are looking for a critically missing man, 55-year-old Erik Bondehagen. His last know location was at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming event in Milwaukee Saturday night. He has a serious medical diagnosis and does not have his medications.



UPDATE: The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Erik was found safe.

Original report

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding a missing and endangered man, Erik Bondehagen.

According to the sheriff's office, Bondehagen was last known to be at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming at Veterans Park along Milwaukee's lakefront on Saturday, July 12 at about 10 p.m.

His family has been unable to contact him and the Harley-Davidson Trike that he was riding is no longer at the park.

Bondehagen is considered a critically missing person due to a serious medical diagnosis, for which he does not have his medications with him.

He is from Fort Atkinson.

Description

What we know:

Erik Bondehagen is a male, white, 55 years old, with a height of 5' 10" and weighing about 195 lbs.

He has brown eyes and balding brown hair with a buzz cut. He has a medical bracelet on his left wrist.

Bondehagan has a 2024 Harley-Davidson Trike with plates 959WR.

Tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at 414-278-4788.