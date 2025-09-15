Critically missing Milwaukee man, police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing person, 83-year-old Charlie McCullum.
What we know:
McCullum was last in contact with his family the evening of Monday, Sept. 15, and was last believed to be in the area of 48th and Silver Spring.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police describe McCullum as a Black male, 5’8" tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes and bald. He was last seen wearing a green hat, black shirt and blue jeans.
He is believed to be traveling in a gray 2023 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Wisconsin license plate EH9348.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department