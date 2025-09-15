Critically missing Milwaukee man, police seek public's help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing person, 83-year-old Charlie McCullum.

What we know:

McCullum was last in contact with his family the evening of Monday, Sept. 15, and was last believed to be in the area of 48th and Silver Spring.

Police describe McCullum as a Black male, 5’8" tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes and bald. He was last seen wearing a green hat, black shirt and blue jeans.

He is believed to be traveling in a gray 2023 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Wisconsin license plate EH9348.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.