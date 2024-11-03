Critically missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing 66-year-old woman.
Police said Laurie E. Potochnik was last seen on foot near 23rd and Layton around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.
Potochnik is described as a 5-foot, 4-inch tall white woman, weighing around 120 pounds, with gray and brown hair, brown eyes and a missing front tooth. She was wearing a flannel shirt, black pants and black sandals.
A Silver Alert has also been issued for Potochnik.
If anyone has any information, contact MPD - District 6 at 414-935-7262.