Critically missing Milwaukee woman; police seek public's help

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating critically missing 66-year-old Laurie Potochnik. Police said Laurie E. Potochnik was last seen on foot near 23rd and Layton around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. If anyone has any information, contact MPD - District 6 at 414-935-7262.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing 66-year-old woman.

Police said Laurie E. Potochnik was last seen on foot near 23rd and Layton around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Potochnik is described as a 5-foot, 4-inch tall white woman, weighing around 120 pounds, with gray and brown hair, brown eyes and a missing front tooth. She was wearing a flannel shirt, black pants and black sandals.

A Silver Alert has also been issued for Potochnik.

If anyone has any information, contact MPD - District 6 at 414-935-7262.