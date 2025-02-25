Critical incidents in Wisconsin schools; officials talk support, services

The Brief Attorney General Kaul and the Office of School Safety Executive Director discuss previous critical incident responses in Kenosha. Officials talked about statewide support and services provided by OSS to assist with critical incidents at schools.



Attorney General Josh Kaul and Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety (OSS) Executive Director Trish Kilpin discussed on Tuesday, Feb. 25 the statewide supports and services provided by OSS to assist with critical incidents in schools.

When schools are impacted by traumatic events, such as the sudden death of a student, or a bomb threat, school leaders are often looked to for answers about how to respond efficiently and effectively.

OSS provides guidance and support to schools faced with these challenges.

About the Office of School Safety (OSS)

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety (OSS) plays an integral part in supporting Wisconsin schools during all phases of crisis response and recovery. When schools are impacted by traumatic events, such as the sudden death of a student, a bomb threat, a school shooting, staff misconduct, etc., school leaders are often looked to for the answers about how to respond efficiently and effectively. OSS provides guidance and support to schools faced with these challenges.