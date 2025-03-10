Cristo Rey hidden camera investigation; school officials promise change

The Brief Officials with Cristo Rey Jesuit High School are promising change. The change is coming after administrators found a hidden camera in the girls' locker room. A former security coordinator for Cristo Rey is accused of placing the camera.



A Catholic Jesuit high school in Milwaukee is now promising change after administrators found a hidden camera in the girls' locker room.

Hidden camera uncovered

What we know:

The change being promised comes after Fernando Bustos, a former security coordinator at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, was criminally charged. He is accused of making hidden camera recordings in the girls' locker room at Cristo Rey.

Fernando Bustos

School officials offered reassurance in a letter to parents. The letter was shared in both English and Spanish.

On Friday, parents confronted administrators about why families only found out weeks after police were called.

What they're saying:

"Last week was extremely frustrating. As a parent, you can only assume the worst," said Rosario Ulloa, a parent. "I was really upset at first because they were not telling us anything. But I'm starting to see that they are opening up now; especially with our kids."

Reviewing change

What's next:

In the letter to school families, officials laid out the next steps including reviewing potential changes to employee background checks, creating a web page for "frequently asked questions," and adding security measures like bag checks, more guards on campus and regular inspections for recording devices.

Several parents have asked officials at Cristo Rey to address their concerns in a large assembly. School officials said no. Instead, administrators said they will gather a smaller group of parents for feedback.