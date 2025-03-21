Cristo Rey hidden cam investigation; accused facing additional charges

article

The Brief A former security coordinator at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School accused of putting a camera in the girls' locker room is facing additional charges. Fernando Bustos is now charged with nine counts of invasion of privacy – surveillance device (victim under age 18). Bustos is due back in court for a scheduling conference on April 16.



Case details

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Bustos was terminated when school officials asked him to turn over his school laptop and iPhone. He refused, demanding to remove personal items from the devices.

Investigators say Bustos also said he needed to remove personal property from a staff locker room.

Per the criminal complaint, he came out with two backpacks. One had a small black camera that had hundreds of videos, many taken inside the girls' locker room.

Prosecutors say the videos were recorded on a motion-activated camera from May 2024 to February 2025.

One of the videos allegedly shows Bustos installing the camera in a closed locker with grates. Over a two-day span, investigators found 379 videos that are 10-seconds of high school girls using the locker room.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Milwaukee

In court

What we know:

Bustos pleaded not guilty on Thursday, March 13 to a charge of invade privacy-use surveillance device.

Bustos entered the plea after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The court also found probable cause to bind Bustos over for trial.

What's next:

Fernando Bustos

Cristo Rey statement

What they're saying:

After Thursday's hearing, school officials issued the following in a statement:

"Cristo Rey Jesuit High School stands in solidarity with our students and families to see that Fernando Bustos is brought to justice. We are committed to making sure that our school and campus are safe and that our community receives the necessary support and resources as we all navigate this difficult time.

"Over the last 10 years, Cristo Rey Jesuit has transformed the Milwaukee area through the education of our students as they become future leaders in our community. Cristo Rey Jesuit attorneys are working closely with law enforcement officials so that we can focus our energy and efforts on the education and well-being of our students."