Milwaukee crime rising, self-defense classes over 'doable' protection

Crime is on the rise, and one local jiu-jitsu academy is helping the community feel safer by making sure you're taking the steps to protect yourself.

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Milwaukee focuses on simple and effective self-defense.

"The moves will be doable for you," said Skye Middleton, the head instructor. "We live in that kind of world; unfortunately, if you don’t prepare for the fight, the fights still going to prepare for you."

Instructor Dianne Jordan said jiu-jitsu is one way to better protect yourself from becoming a victim.

"It really takes a terrifying situation and turns it 360 and gives you that power," said Jordan.

Jiu-jitsu is a type of martial art that takes away the element of body size.

"Kids, women, men, executives – it doesn’t matter who you are, we have something for you," said Middleton.

Instructors said this type of skill gives a sense of empowerment.

"It changes them as a person; they walk different, they talk different," said Jordan.

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Milwaukee wants to bring that change to the community. The academy is hosting a "Bullyproof" seminar in May and a "Women Empowered College Prep" course in July.