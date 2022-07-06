Crash involving truck, cars slows traffic on Milwaukee's high rise bridge
article
MILWAUKEE - A wreck involving a truck and two cars slowed traffic on Milwaukee's high rise bridge on Wednesday afternoon, July 6.
Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) say the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. The truck ended up straddling the median. One lane of the high rise bridge was closed in each direction while authorities cleared the wreck.
No injuries were reported.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
MCSO officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.