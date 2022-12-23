West Allis multi-vehicle fatal crash; I-894 NB near National Avenue

article

A woman is dead and a man injured following a multiple-vehicle crash that happened on northbound I-41/894 near National Avenue in West Allis on Friday morning, Dec. 23.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says just after 9 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash and pulled over to the side of the road. A third vehicle then pulled over, and the driver exited his vehicle apparently to check on the wellbeing of the drivers who had been involved in the crash. One of the drivers involved in the crash then exited her vehicle, too.

Moments later, a fourth vehicle came along and struck the two drivers who had exited their vehicles.

The apparent Good Samaritan was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The woman suffered fatal injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.