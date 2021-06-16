Crash near Horicon: Woman killed, 3 injured including child

Three crashes on the same highway in Dodge County in only a week's time have left three people dead and several others injured.

One of those crashes unfolded Wednesday afternoon, June 16 and claimed the life of a 50-year-old Lake Mills woman.

A section of State Highway 33 between State Highway 26 and Horicon was shut down just before 1 p.m. According to authorities, a pickup truck headed eastbound crossed the center line and struck the Lake Mills woman's oncoming westbound vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene near Grove Road in the Township of Oak Grove. Authorities say the woman's 12-year-old passenger was injured and flown to the hospital for treatment.

In the pickup truck, a 47-year-old driver and 44-year-old passenger were injured.

"It’s scary," said Bonnie Zastrow, who lives in the area. "All the EMS and police, whatnot and fire trucks, ambulances started showing up."

Crash scene on State Highway 33 in Horicon (Courtesy: Dodge County Sheriff's Office)

Unfortunately, it's not the first time.

Less than 24 hours before Wednesday's fatal wreck, a 6-month-old baby and a 68-year-old man were killed in a three-vehicle crash – also on State Highway 33, near Breezy Point Road in the Township of Trenton. Three others were injured in that crash.

"It could have been me or a family member," said Michael Zastrow, a parent of five who takes farm machinery up and down the road daily.

Semi, dump truck crash in Horicon on June 8, 2021. (Courtesy: Dodge County Sheriff's Office)

Last Tuesday, June 8, on the same stretch of road as Wednesday's crash, between State Highway 26 and Horicon, a semi hit a stopped dump truck. The semi driver suffered severe injuries.

"We have children here and it's such a busy road," Bonnie Zastrow said. "People just need to slow down a little. Be more aware of their surroundings."

Wednesday's crash closed the stretch of the highway for roughly four hours as multiple agencies responded to help. The crash is being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

