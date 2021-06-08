Expand / Collapse search

Semi, dump truck crash closes highway near Horicon

Dodge County
Semi, dump truck crash in Horicon on June 8, 2021.

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A crash involving a semitruck and a dump truck shut down State Highway 33 on Tuesday, June 8, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the crash happened between State Highway 26 and the city of Horicon. Traffic is being detoured.

One of the drivers involved was injured and taken to the hospital in serious condition, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

