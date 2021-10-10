Crash kills Milwaukee man, 71, driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 71, was killed when his vehicle was struck by a speeding driver near 27th and Burleigh Sunday morning, Oct. 10, according to police.
Police said the driver of the striking vehicle, a Milwaukee man, 30, struck the victim's vehicle as the victim pulled onto the roadway from a parked position.
The 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, and he was arrested.
