Crash kills Milwaukee man, 71, driver arrested

A Milwaukee man, 71, was killed when his vehicle was struck by a speeding driver near 27th and Burleigh Sunday morning, Oct. 10, according to police.

Police said the driver of the striking vehicle, a Milwaukee man, 30, struck the victim's vehicle as the victim pulled onto the roadway from a parked position.

The 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, and he was arrested.