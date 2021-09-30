Crash in Sheboygan Falls, portion of Highway 23 shut down

article

Highway 23 between Sunset Road and WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls was shut down Thursday morning, Sept. 30 due to a crash.

Alternate Route: EB: south on WIS 57 to County C, east to WIS 32, north back to WIS 23. WB: north on WIS 32 to County O, west to WIS 57, south back to WIS 23.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story.