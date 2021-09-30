Expand / Collapse search

Crash in Sheboygan Falls, portion of Highway 23 shut down

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - Highway 23 between Sunset Road and WIS 32 in Sheboygan Falls was shut down Thursday morning, Sept. 30 due to a crash. 

Alternate Route: EB:  south on WIS 57 to County C, east to WIS 32, north back to WIS 23.  WB:  north on WIS 32 to County O, west to WIS 57, south back to WIS 23.  

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.    

This is a developing story.      

