Crash closes I-41/45 SB at Appleton Avenue
MILWAUKEE - A crash closed all lanes of I-41/US 45 southbound at Appleton Avenue Saturday night, June 10, according to the DOT.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m.
Sheriff's officials said a vehicle sought by Menomonee Falls police crashed into another vehicle and rolled over.
It's unclear whether there were any injuries.
The DOT notification said the closure could last up to two hours.