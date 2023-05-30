Pedestrian struck, Brookfield, Wauwatosa border

article

A pedestrian is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at 1on the Brookfield-Wauwatosa border on Monday evening, May 29.

Officials say around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the pedestrian was on W. Capitol Drive attempting to cross N. 124th Street – and was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Crash at 124th and Capitol Drive

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no citations have been issued, officials said.