Pedestrian struck, Brookfield, Wauwatosa border

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:50AM
Brookfield
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crash at 124th and Capitol Drive

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A pedestrian is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at 1on the Brookfield-Wauwatosa border on Monday evening, May 29.

Officials say around 9:30  p.m. Monday, the pedestrian was on W. Capitol Drive attempting to cross N. 124th Street – and was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening, injuries. 

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. At this time, no citations have been issued, officials said.