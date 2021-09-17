Wisconsin Center District: COVID vaccine required for workers

article

Wisconsin Center District employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, the CEO during a Friday, Sept. 17 board meeting.

During the meeting, which was streamed on YouTube, CEO Marty Brooks said a memo was sent to all workers on Monday – indicating the Nov. 1 deadline. Anyone who has not provided proof of vaccination by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, Brooks said, will "have voluntarily resigned from their position with the (Wisconsin Center) District."

The requirement would also apply to employees with the Wisconsin Center District's three largest third-party contractors: Levy Restaurants, CTI Technical Services and Per Mar Security.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brooks also noted that certain performances have been postponed, and COVID-19 entry requirements – proof of vaccination or negative test – will be in place for other shows.