COVID vaccine prizes for Wauwatosa residents: What you need to know

article

The Wauwatosa Health Department announced on Wednesday, July 7 vaccine prize drawings for Wauwatosa residents.

Prizes will range from Wauwatosa hotel/dinner packages, gift cards to local businesses, and more.

There will be two drawings each week, starting July 23: one for Wauwatosa residents ages 12-17 years and one for Wauwatosa residents ages 18 and over. For individuals ages 18+, 5 winners will earn prizes valued between $500-$1000 and 10 winners will earn gift cards to a local business valued at $100. For individuals ages 12-17, 10 winners will win earn gift cards to a local business valued at $100.

Drawings will be held weekly starting on July 23, 2021. Winners will be contacted via phone or email.

Who is eligible?

You are eligible for the Wauwatosa Vaccine Prize Drawing if you meet the criteria below:

You are a current Wauwatosa resident. You have received at least one (1) dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including the Moderna, Pfizer, orJohnson & Johnson vaccine prior to entering the drawing. You are 12 years of age or older. Individuals ages 12-17 need consent from a parent or guardianto enter the drawing.

How do I enter?

Step 1: Get vaccinated! You can get your vaccine anywhere. In other words, your vaccination doesn’t have to be at the Wauwatosa Health Department. View our current walk-in and scheduled clinics below.

Step 2: Fill out an entry form. You can enter by completing an online entry form at or by visiting the Wauwatosa Health Department at 7725 W. North Ave. on Monday-Friday between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or by calling 414-475-1050.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Related information

The Wauwatosa Vaccine Prize Drawing is funded by the American Rescue Plan, a federal package aimed at providing economic support directly to communities from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is

conducted with the goal of increasing vaccination rates among Wauwatosa residents.

Read the entire Wauwatosa Vaccine Prize Drawing Official Rules.