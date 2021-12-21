COVID vaccine boosters before holiday gatherings urged: officials

Christmas is only three days away, but health officials said it is not too late to protect oneself before holiday gatherings.

Officials are urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as the omicron variant picks up in Wisconsin.

A doctor with UW Health said hospitals across Wisconsin are ready to snap – full of mostly unvaccinated patients who are battling the delta variant.

It is normal for stores to be busy the week before Christmas, filled with procrastinators, and this year people are adding a stop at the pharmacy to the list.

"We’ve seen a large increase in both testing and vaccines," said Kyle Beyer, owner and manager at North Shore Pharmacy. "A lot of folks that were maybe on the fence with the booster have seen omicron start to hit everybody, really, and it has made everyone have a little extra initiative to come in and get their booster dose."

COVID-19 vaccinations offered at North Shore Pharmacy

Beyer has added extra staff because the number of vaccine appointments doubled in the last few weeks.

"It’s a good thing everyone is coming in to get vaccinated," Beyer said.

Health officials say a booster dose helps boost your immune system immediately, meaning it's not too late to add an extra layer of protection before the holidays.

"It’s become pretty clear that if you’re boosted, omicron is not that big of a problem," said Dr. James Conway, UW Health medical director of immunization programs. "Boosters have kind of gone from being optional or recommended for some groups to boosters for everyone."

Anh Vu gets a vaccine dose before traveling to Houston

Anh Vu was among those hoping to do their part, Tuesday – getting his shot before heading to Houston for the holidays.

"(It's) not just for yourself, right?" said Vu. "For all the people, too, around me – my family, my friends, whomever I’m interacting with."

Beyer said North Shore Pharmacy is booked for booster appointments this week, but there may be available appointments elsewhere in the Milwaukee area before Christmas.