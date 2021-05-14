COVID vaccine: Washington, Ozaukee clinics added

article

Community COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been added in Washington and Ozaukee counties, health officials announced Friday, May 14.

In partnership with Oasis Healthcare and Midland Health, three new Moderna vaccination options will be available on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18.

All three Moderna clinics are free and open to anyone age 18 and older, regardless of health insurance status. Walk-ins are welcome at all three clinics, but appointments can be made online.

Monday, May 17 in Port Washington

1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

W.J. Niederkorn Library; 316 W Grand Ave., Port Washington

Visit www.washozwi.gov to make an appointment

Tuesday, May 18 in Allenton

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Addison Town Hall; 127 1st St., Allenton

Visit onsitehealthtesting.com/signup/WOHD to make an appointment

Tuesday, May 18 in West Bend

2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Bend Community Memorial Library; 630 Poplar St., West Bend

Visit oasishealthcare.net/covid-19vaccine to make an appointment

Residents that need transportation to a vaccine clinic can receive a free ride to and from their appointments by calling Transit Services in Ozaukee County and Washington County. Wheelchair-accessible vehicles are available upon request. Ozaukee County residents can schedule a ride through Shared Ride Taxi by calling (262) 284-8294. Washington County Residents can call (262) 338-2908.

Agencies that are interested in partnering to host a community pop-up clinic can contact the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department at 262-284-8170 or e-mail covid19@washozwi.gov.

To find a vaccination site near you, visit: www.vaccines.gov.