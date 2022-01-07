COVID testing, Racine's Festival Hall extended through January

article

Racine health officials announced on Friday, Jan. 7 that National Guard COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall has been extended through Jan. 27. Hours will continue to be Mondays and Thursdays from Noon until 6 p.m.

Specific testing dates are:

Monday, Jan. 10, noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13, noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20, noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24, noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27, noon to 6 p.m.

Note: there will not be testing Monday, January 17th due to the Federal Holiday

Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Public Health Administrator for Racine, issued this statement:

"As anticipated with the end of the holiday season, COVID-19 cases are at the highest case rate that has been seen throughout the entirety of the pandemic at over 1,600 confirmed cases per 100,000 people. Because of the prevalence of the virus, individuals are encouraged to take advantage of COVID-19 testing at Festival Hall when they are symptomatic and identified as a close contact of a confirmed positive.

"Due to the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases, Public Health Department personnel may be unable to contact everyone who has been confirmed positive. Due to limited resources, those who are 19 years of age and younger have been prioritized. Individuals who test positive are being requested to notify their schools, employers, and all close contacts including friends, family, and others they may have been around.

"If you test positive or are sick, isolate yourself from others even in your own household and wear a face mask. In order to curb the spread of the virus, stay home when ill and wear a face mask consistently and appropriately when in public and when around individuals who are not vaccinated.

"Consider getting vaccinated if you are not. Vaccination is the best defense from becoming seriously ill and dying from this virus. It is also our best defense from overwhelming finite systems such as healthcare, fire, law enforcement, and public health."

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged at register.covidconnect.wi.gov to save time at the test site. Testing is free of charge and open to anyone 12 months or older (parent/guardian must accompany minors). You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.