COVID omicron variant confirmed among Milwaukee County visitors

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin DHS is investigating a Milwaukee County COVID-19 outbreak. Wedding guests from California tested positive for the omicron variant.

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the city of Milwaukee Health Department are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak from a wedding in Milwaukee County on Nov. 27.

There are currently 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases among California residents who attended the event. One of the individuals attended the wedding upon return from international travel. A California State lab used genomic sequencing to identify that 5 of those 12 people were infected with the omicron variant.

Genomic sequencing data is not yet available for the other cases. The 12 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 are between the ages of 18-49. All individuals were vaccinated, and most had received boosters, the DHS said. They are mildly symptomatic and no one has been hospitalized.

The Alameda County Public Health Department confirmed the 12 cases. The county is positioned along the west bank of San Francisco Bay.

The DHS and the Milwaukee Health Department are actively reaching out to all Wisconsinites who were close contacts, and isolation and quarantine protocols are being followed.

"Although the news that this variant is continuing to spread throughout the country is concerning, it should not be a cause for panic. We know COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death," said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. "That’s why it’s critical that all eligible Wisconsinites get vaccinated or get their booster as soon as possible and follow public health best practices to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe."

The DHS will continue to provide updates as additional information is available.

