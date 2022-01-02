COVID makes MPS virtual starting Tuesday

All Milwaukee Public Schools students will transition to virtual learning effective Tuesday, Jan. 4 due to COVID-19, according to a statement from the district. MPS was scheduled to resume-in person learning on this date.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Below is the full statement from the district:

Milwaukee Public Schools has announced that all MPS schools will transition to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, January 4, 2022. MPS was scheduled to resume in-person learning on January 4, 2022, but due to an influx of reported positive COVID-19 cases among district staff, this emergency safety measure is being implemented. All district staff that are not in quarantine in accordance with MPS COVID-19 protocol are expected to report to their work location.

MPS will continue providing expanded COVID-19 testing opportunities for MPS students and staff Monday, January 3, 2022, at six MPS locations from 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. When in-person learning resumes, testing will continue to be available for students and staff at each school location.

To support students and families during virtual learning, student meals will be provided daily at various Stop, Grab & Go locations from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. More information on student meals will be posted on the district website, school websites, and social media.

The district's goal is to resume in-person learning Monday, January 10, 2022, we will continue to assess the situation and provide updates as new information becomes available.