COVID in Oconomowoc schools: 157 students reported sick, isolated

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - 157 students in the Oconomowoc Area School District are not in the classroom. Instead, they are sick and isolating at home.

Officials with the school district say 47 students recently tested positive for the coronavirus. The majority of those students attend Oconomowoc High School and Nature Hill Intermediate School. Each of those schools has 14 confirmed cases of students with COVID-19.

The school district had been operating under a mask-optional policy – with more strict guidelines being implemented as the virus spreads. This comes as the area tops a rolling 7-day average of 20 positive cases.

