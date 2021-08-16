Expand / Collapse search

COVID guidelines for Badger football games released by UW-Madison

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin released on Monday, Aug. 16 its COVID-19 guidelines for fans attending Badger home football games.

Those guidelines include the following: 

  • All ticketed fans will be required to wear masks at all times when in an indoor area of Camp Randall Stadium, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.
  • The indoor mask requirement includes, but is not limited to, restrooms, elevators, suites and club seating areas, Bucky’s Locker Room, first aid rooms, Guest Services locations and the press box.
  • Masks will not be required but are strongly encouraged in outdoor public spaces, particularly for unvaccinated individuals. Outdoor public spaces include the entry gates, concourses, concession stands and the seating bowl.
  • For the safety of our guests and our staff, working staff will be required to wear a mask in all indoor areas of Camp Randall Stadium. In addition, all concessions workers will be required to wear masks.

Officials say these protocols will be in effect Saturday, Aug. 21 for the "Badgers are Back (to Back)" event. Camp Randall Stadium gates open at 9 a.m. For the volleyball Red-White Scrimmage in the UW Field House that follows football practice, all fans, staff and attendees must wear masks.

