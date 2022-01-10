COVID conditions, Milwaukee County Jail; 206 positive cases, sheriff says

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas is speaking out about the COVID-19 situation inside the Milwaukee County Jail. In a virtual news conference on Monday, Jan. 10, Lucas told reporters the jail is dealing with historically low staffing and a high inmate population. Still, he insists the jail is meeting its statutory requirements.

FOX6 News reported last week receiving an influx of calls from families and even inmates concerned about the COVID outbreak at the jail.

The sheriff indicated as of Monday, 206 occupants of the jail and 30 jail employees are COVID-positive. Despite that number, Sheriff Lucas said the jail is observing strict precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes the use of KN95 masks and regular testing for the virus.

"The jail population rose significantly in 2021, forcing us to move away from single-cell housing and other distancing measures that kept COVID-19 at bay," Lucas said.

Sheriff Lucas said while there are challenges inside the jail, the staff is meeting statutory obligations. He said he also received approval from state regulators to change their food and linen plan.

"We’re dependent on the House of Corrections for linen services and food services," said Inspector Aaron Dobson.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas

According to officials, the COVID-19 situation inside the House of Corrections triggered cold meals and a reduction of linen supply. As far as hygiene products. like soap, the sheriff said they are not meeting their desired goal due to a supply shortage. The jail is also experiencing a nursing shortage. But Lucas insisted it is not preventing inmates from receiving their necessary medicine.

The current staffing shortage has affected jail operations, the sheriff said. Right now, the jail has more than 900 inmates. The population is typically in the 600s.

"Our low staffing numbers have forced us to restrict occupants' time outside their cells," the sheriff said.

An inmate told FOX6 News, time outside of the cell was down to one hour a day.

"Frustrated occupants have at times protested by intentionally flooding heir toilets; created a serious health and safety challenge," Lucas said.

Recently, there have been 188 incidents of flooding.

Officials say the number of COVID-positive staff and inmates is decreasing.

"We have not had to pull resources from outside jurisdictions and at no time have we had recall into service any asymptomatic or COVID-positive officers," said Chief of Staff Theodore Chisholm.

The outbreak inside the jail has caused some inmates to not be able to make their court appearances. But the sheriff said COVID has caused a shortage in essential court staff as well.