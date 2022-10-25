COVID booster for kids; Experts back vaccine, some parents hesitant

The FDA just approved a new, updated bivalent COVID-19 booster for children ages 5 to 11.

"The Pfizer booster is available for those 5 and older, the Moderna booster for those 6 and older," said Dr. Ben Weston, Chief Health Police Advisor for Milwaukee County. "So that means anyone 5 and older who is at least 2 months out from their last COVID vaccine dose or 3 months out from an infection can and should get boosted."

Dr. Ben Weston

"That’s our number one priority keeping her safe," said Pranton Reed, who was talking about his 6-year-old daughter, Ryleigh. "I’m just happy the kids are able to be around each other safely without having masks on"

But Reed said that would not be possible without protecting her from COVID.

"She had her booster already, so she hasn’t had this booster she had the last one before this," Reed said.

FOX6 News spoke with some parents are hesitant about the new booster.

"I do believe in vaccines, I have mix feelings for COVID boosters for kids, just because I feel it is still experimental," said Amber Fields.

"I'll just see how things go just because they already have to get the flu shots and if the booster is anything like the COVID shots. I don't know if I want to put my kids through that just yet," said Zoua Xiong.

FOX6 News brought those concerns to Dr. Weston.

"The two reasons even if you have been vaccinated before number one to remind your immune and system to be up date as possible," Weston said.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 25, Milwaukee County is in the medium transmission level for COVID-19.