COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens to public at UWM Tuesday, March 16

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open on Tuesday, March 16 at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to eligible community members. The clinic is a partnership of UWM, Advocate Aurora Health, and the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

A news release says vaccination is available at the clinic in compliance with Wisconsin Department of Health Services' guidelines. Eligible community members include adults age 65 and older, educators and child care staff, frontline and non-front-line essential health care personnel, and some public-facing essential workers. A full list of those currently eligible is available on the DHS website.

The clinic, which is staffed by Advocate Aurora Health team members, aims to provide access to vaccinations for those in Milwaukee and the surrounding area who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

To make an appointment, fill out the vaccination interest form at uwm.edu/vaccination. The link to the form will work only when doses are available. There is no waitlist, so please check back often.

You will receive an email from imc-admin@coronavirus.uwm.edu within a few days of submitting the form. The email will contain a personalized code and instructions for scheduling your appointment. The code will work only for you.The clinic is located on the second floor of the UWM Student Union, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd. Free parking is available in the underground parking garage. The entrance is off East Kenwood Boulevard. Bring your parking ticket to the vaccination clinic, where it will be validated.

After you receive your shot, you are required to stay at the clinic for at least 15 minutes of observation. Once you receive your first dose, an appointment for your second dose will be automatically scheduled.