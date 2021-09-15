COVID-19 testing in Racine resumes at Festival Hall Sept. 16

article

City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox announced on Wednesday, Sept. 15 that National Guard COVID-19 testing will resume in Racine's Festival Hall this Thursday, Sept. 16, from noon to 6 p.m.

The National Guard will resume regular weekly testing through Dec. 13 on Mondays and Thursdays from noon until 6 p.m.

A news release says testing will not be available on the following holidays:

Columbus Day – Monday, Oct. 11

Veterans Day – Thursday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving – Thursday, Nov. 25

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

National Guard testing in Racine is drive-through with a walk-up option. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged at register.covidconnect.wi.gov to save time at the test site. Testing is free of charge and open to anyone 12 months or older (parent/guardian must accompany minors). You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.