COVID-19 testing for MPS students, staff ahead of return to school

The Milwaukee Public School District is opening up COVID-19 testing for students and staff ahead of the return to in-person learning on Jan. 4.

COVID-19 testing for students begins Monday, Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Hamilton HS: 6215 W. Warnimont Avenue

Marshall HS: 4141 N. 64th Street

Obama SCTE: 5075 N. Sherman Boulevard

Pulaski HS: 2500 W. Oklahoma Avenue

South Division: 1515 W. Lapham Boulevard

Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (WCLL): 1017 N. 12th Street

Additionally, staff can be tested Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Central Service building at 52nd and Vliet until 4 p.m. or on Monday at the locations listed above.

Pre-registration is required and can be completed HERE.

During the registration process, when asked to select a testing site, please select "I am being tested at a non-public site". Once registered, a QR code will be emailed to the registrant. The QR code must be presented at the time of testing. Staff members will be required to show an MPS ID or other proof of employment status.

MPS will continue the following mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Requiring face coverings

Practicing physical distancing

Washing hands frequently

Practicing respiratory etiquette

Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces

Staying home if sick

Isolating and quarantining as necessary

Utilizing isolation rooms

Transitioning classrooms with five positive cases to virtual learning

Transitioning schools with 3% positive cases to virtual learning

Reporting and monitoring daily COVID-19 case counts

Conducting virtual staff meetings

In addition to the above strategies, we will implement the following:

Encourage consistent and correct wearing of a well-fitting face mask

Promote COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot

Continue deep cleaning and increase daily cleaning

Identify suitable alternative MPS work locations and additional swing space for staff that work in shared office spaces or cubicles

Schedule additional school vaccine clinics

Continue testing for symptomatic students and staff as well as expand offerings in schools

Close schools and MPS buildings to visitors

Replace and change HEPA filters as needed

Continue to review and support staffing needs on a case-by-case basis

Pause all out-of-state work-related travel

