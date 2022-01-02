COVID-19 testing for MPS students, staff ahead of return to school
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Public School District is opening up COVID-19 testing for students and staff ahead of the return to in-person learning on Jan. 4.
COVID-19 testing for students begins Monday, Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. at the following locations:
- Hamilton HS: 6215 W. Warnimont Avenue
- Marshall HS: 4141 N. 64th Street
- Obama SCTE: 5075 N. Sherman Boulevard
- Pulaski HS: 2500 W. Oklahoma Avenue
- South Division: 1515 W. Lapham Boulevard
- Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (WCLL): 1017 N. 12th Street
Additionally, staff can be tested Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Central Service building at 52nd and Vliet until 4 p.m. or on Monday at the locations listed above.
Pre-registration is required and can be completed HERE.
During the registration process, when asked to select a testing site, please select "I am being tested at a non-public site". Once registered, a QR code will be emailed to the registrant. The QR code must be presented at the time of testing. Staff members will be required to show an MPS ID or other proof of employment status.
MPS will continue the following mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Requiring face coverings
- Practicing physical distancing
- Washing hands frequently
- Practicing respiratory etiquette
- Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces
- Staying home if sick
- Isolating and quarantining as necessary
- Utilizing isolation rooms
- Transitioning classrooms with five positive cases to virtual learning
- Transitioning schools with 3% positive cases to virtual learning
- Reporting and monitoring daily COVID-19 case counts
- Conducting virtual staff meetings
In addition to the above strategies, we will implement the following:
- Encourage consistent and correct wearing of a well-fitting face mask
- Promote COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot
- Continue deep cleaning and increase daily cleaning
- Identify suitable alternative MPS work locations and additional swing space for staff that work in shared office spaces or cubicles
- Schedule additional school vaccine clinics
- Continue testing for symptomatic students and staff as well as expand offerings in schools
- Close schools and MPS buildings to visitors
- Replace and change HEPA filters as needed
- Continue to review and support staffing needs on a case-by-case basis
- Pause all out-of-state work-related travel
For additional testing locations throughout the city, please visit:
