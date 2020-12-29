COVID-19 test site at Miller Park modifies hours due to weather

article

The COVID-19 testing site at Miller Park will close early Tuesday, Dec. 29 in anticipation of inclement weather overnight into Wednesday, the Milwaukee Health Department announced.

The testing site will close at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and reopen late, at 1 p.m., on Wednesday to allow time for snow removal.

The testing location has normal operating hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site will also have modified hours on New Year's Eve -- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- and will be closed on New Year's Day, Jan. 1.

Additionally, the Southside and Northwest Side Health Centers will open late on Wednesday, Dec. 30 -- also at 1 p.m.

Milwaukee County, along with several other southeastern Wisconsin counties, will be in a winter weather advisory starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Heavier snow is expected to the west, where a winter storm warning will take effect.

