Couture construction project: Wauwatosa students get first-hand look

Dozens of students from Wauwatosa got the opportunity on Monday, Dec. 20 to have a pretty cool field trip to Milwaukee's latest massive construction project.

"It’s the entire rest of my life, right? We’ve all been told that we need to go to college and figure it out right now, which is definitely stressful," said Haley Powers, Wauwatosa East High School student. "But this, this opportunity is helping me figure it out."

Powers and other students walked around the Couture construction site on Milwaukee's lakefront.

"Today we invited a high school construction program, class, to come out and see what we’re doing," said Eric Sadler, Senior Project Manager.

A 44-story apartment project is being built on the site – and the students stood side-by-side with its developers to see if it was something they would like to do in the future.

"It takes hundreds and thousands of people to make a project like this successful, and there are so many different kinds of roles," Sadler said.

Eric Sadler

It is a diverse talent pool – all working on the same project.

"It has been really cool, we got here just a few minutes ago, and we started walking in. They started showing us around and talking about those little things," Powers said.

As the tour wrapped up, Powers said her future is still unclear.

"The rest of my life? I don’t know for sure, and I’ve kind of come to grips with the fact that I don’t need to figure it out right now. But the fact that I’ve found something that I’m interested in, whether it’s something like this or a different trade, I know that’s probably what I’m going to do," Powers said.

Haley Powers

But Powers has constructed a plan for it.