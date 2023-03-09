Couture construction, Milwaukee high-rise taking shape

Milwaukee's skyline will change in a big way this year as construction continues on the Couture high-rise near the Summerfest grounds.

For the first time in 50 years, crews are building a high-rise that will top 40 stories. FOX6 News got a behind-the-scenes look Thursday, March 9.

"It lets people know that Milwaukee is growing," said real estate developer Rick Barrett.

Barrett said the 44 floors will make the Couture the tallest residential tower in Wisconsin.

"As a Milwaukee native, I’m proud to say we’ve got a skyscraper coming quickly," Barrett said.

Construction started in May 2021 over an old transit center. A plaza-like area will lead right into the lobby. It will include businesses, a proposed streetcar stop and 322 luxury apartments. The third floor is basically a green space.

"I think it’s going to be amazing. To see all the way down to Cudahy," said Eric Sadler, Findorff construction senior project manager.

The structure is currently a quarter of the way up – 11 floors – and crews plan to add a floor roughly every four days. However, it hit stops and starts along the way.

"Good things take time, and extraordinary things take even longer," Barrett said. "This project was difficult. It’s very complicated."

The developer said they are investing close to $200 million in the project.

"What we’re trying to do here is move people from other cities to what this city is, which is great," Barrett said. "I hope people look at Milwaukee and say, 'Milwaukee is on the upswing.’ I want people to view Milwaukee and say, ‘You know, it’d be a great place to live on the lake.’"

Those interested in touring the luxury apartments will have to wait. Barrett said he hopes tours will start this fall and expects to have the 44 stories completed in November.