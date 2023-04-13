Courage MKE LGBTQ+ youth housing break-in, $100K in damage

Courage MKE, a nonprofit that helps house LGBTQ+ youth suffered a major blow after someone broke into one of its facilities. The thieves got away with everything from small appliances to copper piping.

The organization said they caused close to $100,000 in damage. One small business is stepping up to help.

Courage MKE has been working to renovate apartments at the C2 building near 21st and National on the south side. They said this is just a setback, and the community is wrapping its arms around them.

Courage MKE

"I knew something was wrong," said Brad Schlaikowski. "I didn’t know the extent of it until the police officers walked through."

Someone broke in and tore apart the building.

"You can see the cutting starts here," said Schlaikowski.

Courage MKE

They stole everything from the copper piping to small appliances, ransacking the place and leaving behind a mess. Courage MKE had been renovating the building to help house displaced LGBTQ+ youth.

"This building is supposed to be a beacon of hope for some of these people in this community, and we’re committed to making that happen still," said Schlaikowski.

"Hearing the news was like, really heartbreaking," said Gloria Ramirez, Artery Ink.

Artery Ink

Gloria Ramirez and her wife, Mara Natkin, knew they wanted to help, immediately starting a fundraiser through their business Artery Ink.

"This is a design we’ve had before, and we thought it was perfect for this occasion," said Natkin.

They are selling their "Love is Love" Pride T-shirts, with $10 from each sale going to Courage MKE.

"We think action is required to build community, so when these things happen, you have to act," said Ramirez.

They are using art to help rebuild so that the mission here continues.

"The building is standing," said Schlaikowski. "Nobody is injured, and the only thing that’s gone is stuff. That can be replaced."