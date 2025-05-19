County Executive David Crowley issues Public Works Week proclamation

The Brief County Executive David Crowley issued a Public Works Week Proclamation and highlighted careers in government on Monday. Crowley was joined high school juniors and seniors at Pulaski High School. After the proclamation, students hade the opportunity to learn about careers in public works fields at a job and resource fair hosted by the Milwaukee County Departments of Transportation and Parks.



County Executive David Crowley joined high school juniors and seniors at Pulaski High School on Monday, May 19 to proclaim May 18 – 24 Public Works Week in Milwaukee, coinciding with National Public Works Week.

What we know:

After the proclamation, students had the opportunity to learn about careers in public works fields at a job and resource fair hosted by the Milwaukee County Departments of Transportation and Parks.

What they're saying:

"Behind every highway, every park, every snowplow, there's a person who is working to design, to build, and maintain the systems that connect all of us to the services and the opportunities throughout our community," said County Executive David Crowley. "So, for all the juniors and seniors who are here today, who are thinking about their own future, I want you to look at Public Works because it does offer a path into some in-demand, rewarding, and quit frankly, some really impactful careers."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Students were able to explore large equipment used to provide public works services, apply for positions with Milwaukee County Parks, and learn about careers in Highway Maintenance, Fleet Management, and Parks.