Expand / Collapse search

Country's Sam Hunt; Fiserv Forum a stop on Outskirts Tour 2024

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 16: Sam Hunt performs onstage during the 2023 Canadian Country Music Awards at FirstOntario Center on September 16, 2023 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Country superstar Sam Hunt will be making a story in Milwaukee as part of his Outskirts Tour 2024, Live Nation announced on Monday, Oct. 16.

The stop at Fiserv Forum is set for Friday, March 15, 2024. It will include special guests including multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose. 

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. at SamHunt.com/Tour