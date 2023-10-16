Country's Sam Hunt; Fiserv Forum a stop on Outskirts Tour 2024

article

Country superstar Sam Hunt will be making a story in Milwaukee as part of his Outskirts Tour 2024, Live Nation announced on Monday, Oct. 16.

The stop at Fiserv Forum is set for Friday, March 15, 2024. It will include special guests including multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.

