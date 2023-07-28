Country Thunder in Kenosha County; 12 arrests, 164 citations issued

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said there were three felony arrests, nine misdemeanor arrests and 164 citations issued last week related to County Thunder.

The music festival was held in Twin Lakes from July 20-23.

Felony charges were filed against three people from Illinois – accused of stealing bags of wristbands and trying to sell them.

Of the nine misdemeanor arrests, the sheriff's department said four were for receiving stolen property. The vast majority of citations – 106 of 164 total – were for underage drinking.

The sheriff's department responded to 433 total calls for service during the four-day music festival.