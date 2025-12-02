Expand / Collapse search

Country Christmas back for 30th year; scenic trail of lights in Pewaukee

Published  December 2, 2025 9:03am CST
Brian Kramp is outside The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee checking out one of the highlights of this year’s light show.

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas is back for its 30th year and there are even more lights to enjoy. 

For three decades Country Christmas has dazzled guests with a scenic trail of lights in Pewaukee - and it’s back through January 3rd at the Ingleside Hotel. Brian Kramp is on the Christmas Trail where holiday lights are all aglow.

Once you’re done admiring the Christmas lights outside at The Ingleside Hotel be sure to check out a train set up both kids and adults will enjoy. Brian Kramp is with the man that keeps the trains rolling through the holidays at Country Christmas.

The team at the Ingleside Hotel believe if Christmas were a place, it would look like Country Christmas. Brian Kramp is in Pewaukee with a sneak peek at the 30th installment of Country Christmas.

