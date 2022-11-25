Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season

article

Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Sunday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee.

There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward.

"Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since (my son's) been a baby."

"It’s so cool to just see the kids run in and the smiles on their faces," said Jesse Wilder, the Ingleside Hotel's general manager. "They remember year after year what was here and what the new stuff is."

Families like Shields' find themselves at Country Christmas year after year.

"Just enjoy ourselves. Spend some family time," she said.

From activities and displays inside the pavilion, including model trains and an area to write letters to Santa ,to the outdoor lights display, Country Christmas is a driving force of the holiday spirit.

"People are starting to tell us that they’re bringing their kids and their grandkids because they’ve been coming here since then," said Wilder.

Now in its 27th year at the Ingleside Hotel, Wilder said the tradition is always combining old and new.

"We have so many new displays going on here," he said.

"It’s wonderful to be out and with people again and just get back to our holiday traditions, our go-to family things we do every year," said Shields.

More details about Country Christmas, including hours of operation and pricing, are available on the attraction's website.