Counterfeit money used at Menomonee Falls Target

Menomonee Falls police are looking to identify and locate a man that completed a purchase using counterfeit money at Target on Shady Lane Saturday night, April 1.

A man entered the store and used a large amount of counterfeit $20 bills to complete a purchase of merchandise. The man was wearing a green and tan letterman's style jacket with assorted patches sewn on. He had black jeans with holes in the left pant leg and shoes with white and green or blue coloring. His hat was green with an unknown logo.

The man was last seen in a gray 2022 Ford Escape bearing MO plate of GJ0K3V. The license plate is registered to a Gray 2022 Ford Escape.

If you can identify the suspect or have any other pertinent information, please contact Officer Falter with the Menomonee Falls Police Department.