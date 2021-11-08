Cost of care for K-9 Riggs waived by Harris Pet Hospital

article

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is thanking Harris Pet Hospital in Salem for its care and attention given to K-9 Riggs after he was shot in the line of duty on Oct. 21.

A Facebook post indicates Harris waived the cost incurred for Riggs' care.

"Your incredible generosity is appreciated more than you know," the sheriff's department stated in a news release.

According to officials, deputies were called to a gas station at the corner of State Highway 50 and US 45 in an attempt to find a stolen vehicle that was reportedly involved in a Chicago homicide.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, three deputies conducted a high-risk traffic stop, calling out orders to the suspect to put his hands up. The suspect did not follow those orders and took off running. Deputies were heard on body camera video shouting to the suspect to drop his weapon.

At some point, K-9 Riggs was released and captured the suspect just before running onto State Highway 50 -- while the suspect still had a gun in his hand. Riggs took the suspect to the ground. Unfortunately, Riggs suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead.