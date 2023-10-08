Cost of Halloween; costumes, decorations all add up quickly

article

The only things scarier than the costumes and decorations this Halloween are the prices.

Patricia Reaves is a mother of five. Every year, she gets her kids' costumes at Skully's Halloween Express in West Allis.

"I have noticed some of the prices are ranging above $80 – even some of the kids costumes," she said. "It definitely hits the bank a little bit."

Reaves said prices this year stand out from years past.

"A little bit pricey, maybe $3-$5 more," she said.

"Everywhere we go these days, inflation has hit everything," said Amanda Majdoch, co-owner of Halloween Express.

That includes Halloween candy, decorations and costumes. The National Retail Federation said this year's increase comes from higher shipping costs and higher-priced ingredients.

"We have definitely felt it in the shipping, so getting our goods to the store was a challenge," Majdoch said.

As for candy, Reaves said there are ways to save.

"Bulk is better than buying in small bags, you get more bang for your buck," Reaves said.

That said, Reaves said she will not let prices scare her.

The National Retail Federation said total Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $12.2 billion – exceeding 2022's record of $10.6 billion.