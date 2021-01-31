Correctional officer from Franklin arrested in sex assault case

A 25-year-old Franklin man who has been a correctional officer in Milwaukee County since 2018 was arrested Friday, Jan. 29 in connection with a sexual assault.

Milwaukee County sheriff's officials said a woman in custody came forward on Jan. 27 and alleged sexual assault by a correctional officer, and the investigation began.

The Franklin man is being held in custody pending a review by the district attorney.

"An allegation of this nature not only brings dishonor to the Sheriff's Office and our profession but violates the public trust that we work so diligently to uphold," Sheriff Earnell Lucas said in a news release. "Our investigation and arrest affirm our commitment to the public that we hold ourselves to a higher standard and that conduct of this nature will not be tolerated."