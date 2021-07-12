Corpse Flower blooms, Domes welcomes guests to view and smell

article

A flower that is native to Indonesia is blooming for the first time in years at the Mitchell Park Domes – and it's something you can not only see but smell!

The Corpse Flower, Amorphophallus titanum, emits a powerful odor, often described as rotting flesh, to attract pollinators such as flies. The flower only blooms for 2-3 days every 7-10 years.

The Corpse Flower began to bloom on Sunday. So Monday offers a rare opportunity to experience this unique plant.

Mitchell Park Domes additional details

Admission is $8 adult, $6 juniors, $5 students, free for kids under 5. Milwaukee County residents get discounted entry with ID.

The Mitchell Park Domes will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, closed Tuesday. Last entry is 4 p.m.

Masks are still required inside the venue.